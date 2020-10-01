GALLERY: Crosstown rivals square off in soccer, volleyball
NILES — For one year, host Brandywine and Niles belong to the same BCS Athletic Conference.
So, Wednesday’s soccer and volleyball games at Brandywine High School took on new meaning.
The visiting Vikings got the best of the Bobcats in both events. The Niles soccer team defeated Brandywine 7-2, while the Vikings’ volleyball team swept the Bobcats 3-0.
