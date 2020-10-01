Daily Data: Friday, Oct. 2
TENNIS
BCS Athletic Conference Tournament
Team scores
Berrien Springs 12, Brandywine 7, Buchanan 6, South Haven 6
Regular season records
Berrien Springs 5-0, Brandywine 3-1-1, Buchanan 1-2-2, South Haven 0-1-4, Bridgman/New Buffalo 1-2-2, Niles 0-4-1
Final standings
- Berrien Springs, 2. Brandywine, 3. Buchanan, 4. South Haven, 5. Bridgman/New Buffalo, 6. Niles
Flight champions
Singles
- Thomas Matuszewski (BU) d. Paul Cho (BS) 7-5, 5-7, 6-3; 2. Rylen Baker (BU) Payton Anderson (BS) 7-5, 6-1; 3. Colby Borgman (BU) d. Kalen O’Sullivan 6-4, 6-3; 4. Jack Elliott (BS) d. Corbin Gamble (BW) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
- Adam Johnson-Erik Belin (BS) d. Caleb Byrd-Josh Sachman (BW) 6-2, 6-4; 2. Zach Nannfeldt-Brandon Tripp (BS) d. Carson Knapp-Gabe Gouin (BW) 6-2, 6-3; 3. Bode Bosch-Matt Veach (BW) d. Erik Blake-Ben Cook (BS) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; 4. Nate Giessner-Xavier Haack (BS) d. Ragjit Gorja-Brody Prenkert 6-4, 6-3
VOLLEYBALL
Watervliet Tri
At Watervliet
Match results
Brandywine d. Watervliet 16-25, 25-22, 15-9; Saugatuck d. Brandywine 25-15, 21-25, 18-16
Individual results
Kills
Kristen Alvord 25, Kadence Brumitt 18, Clara DePriest 7, Haley Scott 7
Blocks
Scott 1, Brumitt 1
Aces
Oliva Laurita 3, Scott 2, Brumitt 1, Scott 1
Assists
DePriest 29, Elizabeth Stockdale 25, Ellie Knapp 4
Varsity record: 6-4
OTSEGO 3, DOWAGIAC 2
At Dowagiac
Match results
Otsego d. Dowagiac 20-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18, 15-11
Individual statistics
Kills
Caleigh Wimberly 16, Megan Davis 14, Riley Stack 9, Alanah Smith 6, Emma Allen 4, Abbey Dobberstein 3
Blocks
Stack 2, Wimberley 1, Allen 1, Dobberstein 1, Smith 1
Digs
Allie Conner 30, Wimberley 27, Davis 11, Jessie Hulett 10, Stack 8, Dobberstein 3, Alivia Murray 2, Anna Dobberstein 2, Smith 2
Aces
Hulett 3, Stack 2, Conner 2, Wimberley 1
Assists
Hulett 39
Varsity record: Dowagiac 5-7m 2-4 Wolverine
EDWARDSBURG 3, PLAINWELL 0
At Plainwell
Match results
Edwardsburg d. Plainwell 29-27, 25-17, 25-21
Individual statistics
Kills
Macey Laubach 12, Paige Miller 8, Sophie Overmyer 8
Blocks
Emma Strefling 2, Miller 2
Digs
Jersey Bays 16, Strefling 16, Overmyer 11
Aces
Laubach 1
Assists
Strefling 6
Brandywine second, Buchanan third at BCS tournament
