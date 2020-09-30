September 30, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Shelton for another term as mayor

By Submitted

Published 8:46 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

As a local Niles resident and business owner, I fully support Nick Shelton for another term as our mayor. He has facilitated tremendous growth in downtown Niles and has welcomed our business, Iron Shoe Distillery, along with many other new businesses in the last few years.

Niles needs a leader who is forward-thinking, progressive and willing to consider new ideas to move our city forward. Nick Shelton checks these boxes.

In addition, Nick is a genuine cheerleader for our small town and leader in the greater Michiana area. He has demonstrated his ability to build relationships with residents, business owners and all local stakeholders while always being accessible and willing to listen to ideas/concerns.

I am confident that Nick Shelton will lead Niles forward and continue to make our town a place we are proud to call home.

Laura Tuthill

Niles

