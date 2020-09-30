September 30, 2020

Kenneth Flowers, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 8:57 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Feb. 10, 1943 — Sept. 26, 2020

Kenneth W. “Ken” Flowers, 77, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Spectrum Health-Lakeland.

Ken was born on Feb. 10, 1943, to Charles and Meleda (Bohn) Flowers in Benton Harbor.

He graduated from Benton Harbor High School and continued his education at Western Michigan University where he earned his bachelor’s in engineering.

Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Forced before being honorably discharged.

On Jan. 21, 1967, Ken married the love of his life, Sharon “Sharie” Hamilton, in Benton Harbor.

He worked for Whirlpool Corp for more than 27 years in multiple roles before his retirement. Ken was an active member of the Moose Lodge 933 and VFW Post 1855, both located in Dowagiac. He was known to be a jack-of-all-trades and could always be found fixing things and working on projects around his home. He enjoyed playing the guitar, working in his garden and cooking on the grill. Most of all, he loved to spend his time with his family. Ken truly defined the roles of husband and father. His kids saw him as their hero that was always there for them through any ups or downs no matter what. His family will not only dearly miss his guidance and presence but his wonderful hugs as well.

Ken is survived by his wife and best friend of 53 years, Sharie Flowers, of Dowagiac; children, Ken (Misty) Flowers, of St. Joseph, Rob Flowers, of Dowagiac, Phyllis (Andy Hatter) Sarabyn, of Dowagiac and Michael (Suzann) Flowers, of Dexter, Michigan; grandchildren, Austin, Lindsey, Michael and Markus; great-grandchild, Ryatt; and siblings, Glen (Fritz) Flowers, of Sodus, Bud Flowers, of Hartford, Florence Hemminger, of Hartford, Carol (Ray) Murphy, of Texas and Judy Gustafson, of St. Joseph.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Meleda Flowers; and siblings, twin sister, Kathy Smith, Dee Schmidt, Dorothy Zuhl, Jeannette Totzke and Gerry Flowers.

Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 1855. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at starks-menchinger.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks and Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph. The family will be holding a celebration of remembrance at a future date.

