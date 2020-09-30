Danny Kingman, of Dowagiac

Dec. 23, 1956 — Sept. 25, 2020

Danny L. Kingman, 63, of Dowagiac, passed away in his home on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Private memorial service will be scheduled with the family at a later date.

Danny was born on Dec. 23, 1956, in Kalamazoo, to Richmond and Gloria (Marquedant) Kingman.

He attended Dowagiac Union schools. Danny married Joanne Sylvester on April 5, 1975, in Dowagiac. He worked for the CN North America (Grand Trunk Railroad) from 1975 until his retirement in 2012. Danny was an avid Minnesota Viking and Minnesota Twin fan as well as the Michigan State Spartans. He loved watching his grandsons at all their sports events. Danny also enjoyed golfing, bowling and NASCAR.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his mother, Gloria Kingman, of Dowagiac; children, Heather Kingman and Daniel (Andrea) Kingman, both of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Kollin (Cassidy) Schultz, Johnathon Schultz and Nicholas Schultz; his precious great granddaughter, Grace (Cutie Pie) Schultz; brothers and sisters, Richmond Kingman, of Lansing, Suzette Kingman-Lowery, of Mendon, Timothy Kingman, of Dowagiac, Becky (Mark) Nizyborski, of Redford and Jonathon (Mary Beth) Kingman, of Comstock Park; and several nieces and nephews. Danny is preceded in death by his father, Richmond Kingman; and a sister, Mary Kingman-Luthringer.