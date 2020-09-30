September 30, 2020

Danny Kingman, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 8:56 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Dec. 23, 1956 — Sept. 25, 2020

Danny L. Kingman, 63, of Dowagiac, passed away in his home on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Private memorial service will be scheduled with the family at a later date.

Danny was born on Dec. 23, 1956, in Kalamazoo, to Richmond and Gloria (Marquedant) Kingman.

He attended Dowagiac Union schools. Danny married Joanne Sylvester on April 5, 1975, in Dowagiac. He worked for the CN North America (Grand Trunk Railroad) from 1975 until his retirement in 2012. Danny was an avid Minnesota Viking and Minnesota Twin fan as well as the Michigan State Spartans. He loved watching his grandsons at all their sports events. Danny also enjoyed golfing, bowling and NASCAR.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his mother, Gloria Kingman, of Dowagiac; children, Heather Kingman and Daniel (Andrea) Kingman, both of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Kollin (Cassidy) Schultz, Johnathon Schultz and Nicholas Schultz; his precious great granddaughter, Grace (Cutie Pie) Schultz; brothers and sisters, Richmond Kingman, of Lansing, Suzette Kingman-Lowery, of Mendon, Timothy Kingman, of Dowagiac, Becky (Mark) Nizyborski, of Redford and Jonathon (Mary Beth) Kingman, of Comstock Park; and several nieces and nephews. Danny is preceded in death by his father, Richmond Kingman; and a sister, Mary Kingman-Luthringer.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Navy veteran reunites with friend after 58 years

News

Niles City Council approves land purchase, aid for homeless

News

Niles mayor recommends trick-or-treat times

Berrien County

Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

Breaking News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves first responder hazard pay

News

Niles marijuana partner resigns following criminal charges

Berrien County

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty to Niles shooting

Dowagiac

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Dowagiac schools vote to return to in-person learning

Business

Niles City Council gives marijuana business 90-day extension

News

Michigan outdoors open for fall fun

Berrien County

Cass County Courts to continue to provide the public with access to justice via Zoom during COVID-19

Business

Local cinema readies to reopen after seven months

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves return to in-person instruction

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 122,735 cases, 6,731 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to meth use

Berrien County

Absentee voting begins in Michigan

Berrien County

Berrien County Circuit Judge Charles LaSata elected as an officer of the Michigan Judges Association

Dowagiac

SMC enrolls 1,800 students for fall 2020

Berrien County

MDHHS makes COVID-19 recommendations about Halloween trick-or-treating, celebrations

News

Apple Festival Harvest Market offers venue for local vendors to sell wares

Berrien County

Region sees upward trend in house sales, values

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Halloween campout

Business

Dowagiac business celebrates 40 years