September 30, 2020

Charles E. Thomas, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 8:56 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Aug. 15, 1948 — Sept. 25, 2020

Charles Edward Thomas, 72, of Cassopolis, departed this life peacefully, Friday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2020.

He was born Aug. 15, 1948, in Attala County, Mississippi, the second child of the late Wardelia Thomas and John Garland.

He became a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and was educated in the Holmes County Public School System. As an adult, Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served honorably. He always worked various jobs and traveled to provide for his family. Once he retired, his favorite pastime became talking on the phone, watching the weather while playing on his tablet.

Charles was united in holy matrimony to Ethel Tucker. To this union two children were born, Burnell O’Neal and Edward Tyrone Thomas. Later, he and Flora Day had three additional children, Charles, Latonya, and Latoya Day.

When his health failed in 2016, he moved to Cassopolis, where he lived with his sister, Geraldine Gatson, who cared for him until he transitioned from this earth.

Charles will be greatly missed by family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing and treasure his memory three sisters, Geraldine Gatson, Melba (Lee Earl) Wade and Debra Ann Mabry; one brother, Clarence (Renetta) Thomas; four children, Burnell Thomas, Charles Day, Latonya Day and Latoya Day; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather from 4 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

Additional gathering will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in People’s First Street Chapel, 350 N. First St., Pickens, Mississippi.

The graveside homegoing celebration will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Falls Cemetery in Pickens, Mississippi, where Mr. Thomas will be accorded full Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis, Michigan and Peoples Undertaking Company, Canton, Mississippi.

Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com

BELOVED BROTHER

Our hearts still ache in sadness, and secret tears still flow.

What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.

Charles’ season here on earth is over, he is climbing the stairs in heaven now.

