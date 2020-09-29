Niles mayor recommends trick-or-treat times

NILES — As statewide restrictions continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Niles residents may soon have a more fun reason to don a mask.

Tuesday evening, Niles Mayor Nick Shelton recommended the period between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 as designated trick-or-treat times, though he emphasized that the city is not responsible for hosting this event.

“Halloween is not a City sanctioned event, but rather a national tradition,” Shelton wrote on his Facebook page. “The City has no legal authority or basis to cancel Halloween or restrict the free movement of its residents.”

Shelton said all residents who participate should adhere to guidelines from the Berrien County Health Department.

Last week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a list of recommendations for those who intend to trick-or-treat as normal this year. Among their suggestions were that families practice one-way trick-or-treating, keep a social distance from trick-or-treaters outside their household and distribute candy on disinfected tables — rather than buckets or bags — to avoid spreading germs.

MDHHS also warned parents that plastic face masks are not substitutes for cloth face masks meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Shelton said with Halloween weeks away, Niles residents should keep an eye out for guidance from public health officials.