September 29, 2020

Niles mayor recommends trick-or-treat times

By Ambrosia Neldon

Published 8:25 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

NILES — As statewide restrictions continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Niles residents may soon have a more fun reason to don a mask.

Tuesday evening, Niles Mayor Nick Shelton recommended the period between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 as designated trick-or-treat times, though he emphasized that the city is not responsible for hosting this event.

Halloween is not a City sanctioned event, but rather a national tradition,” Shelton wrote on his Facebook page. “The City has no legal authority or basis to cancel Halloween or restrict the free movement of its residents.”

Shelton said all residents who participate should adhere to guidelines from the Berrien County Health Department.

Last week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a list of recommendations for those who intend to trick-or-treat as normal this year. Among their suggestions were that families practice one-way trick-or-treating, keep a social distance from trick-or-treaters outside their household and distribute candy on disinfected tables — rather than buckets or bags — to avoid spreading germs.

MDHHS also warned parents that plastic face masks are not substitutes for cloth face masks meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Shelton said with Halloween weeks away, Niles residents should keep an eye out for guidance from public health officials.

Print Article

News

Niles mayor recommends trick-or-treat times

Berrien County

Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

Breaking News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves first responder hazard pay

News

Niles marijuana partner resigns following criminal charges

Berrien County

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty to Niles shooting

Dowagiac

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Dowagiac schools vote to return to in-person learning

Business

Niles City Council gives marijuana business 90-day extension

News

Michigan outdoors open for fall fun

Berrien County

Cass County Courts to continue to provide the public with access to justice via Zoom during COVID-19

Business

Local cinema readies to reopen after seven months

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves return to in-person instruction

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 122,735 cases, 6,731 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to meth use

Berrien County

Absentee voting begins in Michigan

Berrien County

Berrien County Circuit Judge Charles LaSata elected as an officer of the Michigan Judges Association

Dowagiac

SMC enrolls 1,800 students for fall 2020

Berrien County

MDHHS makes COVID-19 recommendations about Halloween trick-or-treating, celebrations

News

Apple Festival Harvest Market offers venue for local vendors to sell wares

Berrien County

Region sees upward trend in house sales, values

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Halloween campout

Business

Dowagiac business celebrates 40 years

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer reopens movie theaters, strengthens mask requirements in schools

Berrien County

Sign ups now open for annual Rake a Difference event