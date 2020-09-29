September 29, 2020

Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

By Staff Report

Published 4:32 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

NILES — An armed robbery at a Niles gas station has resulted in two arrests, according to the Niles City Police Department.

The arrests follow a robbery at the Admiral Gas Station, 640 Chicago Road, Niles, Sunday night. Two men reportedly entered the gas station at approximately 10:30 p.m. One used a large knife to intimidate the clerk, telling the clerk to lay on the floor.

As both men were collecting money and merchandise from the gas station, an unsuspecting customer entered. The suspects told the customer to leave the gas station, and then one customer ran outside after him. Threatening the customer with a knife, the suspect forced the customer back inside the gas station and made him lay on the floor

The two suspects eventually ran out of the gas station.

Officers quickly identified the two male suspects and located them together in a vehicle at the Niles McDonald’s. When officers attempted to make contact with the suspects, they drove away at a high rate of speed.

Niles City Police pursued the vehicle, and eventually a Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy assisted in the pursuit, which continued into Indiana. The suspects left the vehicle and fled on foot.

One of the suspects, Devonte Gibson, was caught while running and taken into custody. Police said the department has had many interactions with the suspect in the past

Gibson was arraigned Tuesday in Fifth District Court in Niles on armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.

A second suspect was arrested at a home in the 1500 block of N. 12th Street in the city of Niles. The suspect was found hiding inside the home and resisted arrest while being taken into custody. The suspect will be arraigned Wednesday.

No one was harmed during the incident.

Print Article

Berrien County

Following pursuit, two arrested for armed robbery at Admiral Gas Station

Breaking News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves first responder hazard pay

News

Niles marijuana partner resigns following criminal charges

Berrien County

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty to Niles shooting

Dowagiac

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Dowagiac schools vote to return to in-person learning

Business

Niles City Council gives marijuana business 90-day extension

News

Michigan outdoors open for fall fun

Berrien County

Cass County Courts to continue to provide the public with access to justice via Zoom during COVID-19

Business

Local cinema readies to reopen after seven months

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Board of Education approves return to in-person instruction

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 122,735 cases, 6,731 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to meth use

Berrien County

Absentee voting begins in Michigan

Berrien County

Berrien County Circuit Judge Charles LaSata elected as an officer of the Michigan Judges Association

Dowagiac

SMC enrolls 1,800 students for fall 2020

Berrien County

MDHHS makes COVID-19 recommendations about Halloween trick-or-treating, celebrations

News

Apple Festival Harvest Market offers venue for local vendors to sell wares

Berrien County

Region sees upward trend in house sales, values

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Halloween campout

Business

Dowagiac business celebrates 40 years

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer reopens movie theaters, strengthens mask requirements in schools

Berrien County

Sign ups now open for annual Rake a Difference event

Dowagiac

SMC president provides school update to Rotary