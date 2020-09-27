September 27, 2020

Apple Festival Harvest Market offers venue for local vendors to sell wares

By Ambrosia Neldon

Published 12:26 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020

NILES — Although the Apple Festival Fairgrounds were free of the typical screeches and whirls from carnival rides this weekend, the sound of local vendors pitching their products could be heard throughout the open field.

Two such sales people, Naomi and Neriah Stephens, were among those inviting shoppers into their booth.

“Would you like a free sample of lip gloss?” 11-year-old Neriah boldly asked nearly every customer who walked by, pumping hand sanitizer into her palm as she prepared to safely distribute the samples.

She and her sister, 13-year-old Naomi, are the founders and proprietors behind NS Cosmetics, an organic cosmetic line based out of their home. The girls’ products, which include lip gloss, lip balm, sugar lip scrub, eyelash serum and lip oil, are made free of chemicals, then packaged in containers labeled with the girls’ business name.

“I personally wear a lot of lip gloss,” Neriah said Sunday morning between customers. “I like makeup, too, but my dad doesn’t let us wear makeup. He only lets us wear lip products.”

She noticed the lip balm she purchased at the store often made her lips break out, so she and her sister set out to find a safe alternative about two years ago.

“Some businesses create products with materials that you really shouldn’t be putting on your lips,” Naomi said. “So we decided, ‘why don’t we make something that’s organic and very healthy, non-toxic and have no chemicals?’ We were like, ‘why not do this so other people can share it with their families?’”

Between virtual learning sessions, the sisters prepared products — made from ingredients like vitamin E oil, coconut oil, bees wax and rose petals. They set up a website and social media pages to market their products, and readied for their first festival, the Apple Festival Harvest Market.

Like the Stephens sisters, more than 80 vendors spaced out across from the Apple Festival grounds Saturday and Sunday, selling items such as pumpkins and apples, candles, headbands, salsa, holiday decorations and more.

A small selection of food vendors sold food to-go, including Niles’ El Amigo Pepe, the Pretzel Wagon, Nedderman’s Steak Tips and a handful of others.

The event was hosted in place of the Four Flags Area Apple Festival, which typically hosts a carnival, multiple parades, contests, live entertainment, a car show and more, in addition to a craft show sponsored by local sorority Psi Iota Xi. Due to COVID-19 mandates — and to do its part to mitigate the spread of the virus — the festival board opted to only host a small portion of the event. With vendors spread out and visitors encouraged to keep a social distance from others, organizers said they felt the craft show portion of the event was safe to host and could more easily limit the number of people on the grounds.

The Harvest Market continues through 4 p.m. Sunday.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Apple Festival Harvest Market offers venue for local vendors to sell wares

Berrien County

Region sees upward trend in house sales, values

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Halloween campout

Business

Dowagiac business celebrates 40 years

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer reopens movie theaters, strengthens mask requirements in schools

Berrien County

Sign ups now open for annual Rake a Difference event

Dowagiac

SMC president provides school update to Rotary

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township considers setback amendment, short-term rentals

Buchanan

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation presents check to aid Little Bucks Bookmobile

Education

Edwardsburg Intermediate School named one of the best schools in nation

Dowagiac

COVID-19 cases surge in Cass County

Cass County

Cassopolis teen partners with animal control to advertise adoptable animals with pizza orders

News

Harvest Market brings vendors together

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 119,597 cases, 6,700 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission candidates partake in forum

Buchanan

Buchanan Planning Commission considers multi-million dollar development

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control to host Empty the Shelters event

Business

Swirlyz Frozen Yogurt closes for the season due to COVID-19 setbacks

Buchanan

Local orchard offering fresh products, cider for fall

Cass County

Committee formed to review Lewis Cass ISD name

Dowagiac

JMG Student of the Year starts second year at SMC

Dowagiac

Hale’s True Value Hardware donates paint, cleaning supplies to DUS

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County announces additional COVID-19 death

Buchanan

Buchanan welcomes new city manager