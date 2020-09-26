September 26, 2020

Michael ‘Mike’ Schoff, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 8:32 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

Jan. 19, 1953 — Sept. 21, 2020

Michael R. Schoff, 67, of Niles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.

He was born on Jan. 19, 1953, in South Bend, to the late John R. and Nancy R. Schoff.

After graduating high school, Mike furthered his education at ITT Technical Institute. He worked for a number of years at Bendix as well as twenty years as an electrical engineer for American Electric Power prior to his retirement.

On Aug. 20, 2005, Mike married Pat Salyer at a ceremony in Edwardsburg.

Mike enjoyed watching television especially shows like Little House on the Prairie, Gunsmoke, The Godfather and Elvis Movies. He was also a sports enthusiast watching college football, NASCAR and following The Big 10. He enjoyed his traveling with Pat in their R.V. as well as their time spent with friends in Florida. He cherished his time with family, friends and several beagles along the way. While Mike had many interests, none of them compared to the love of his granddaughter, Ziva.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Schoff and Nancy Pascoe.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Pat Schoff, of Niles’ children, Patrica (Dave) Rusch, of Clyde, Ohio, and Michael Schoff (Elyse Heskett), of Niles; stepson, Justin Salyer (Brook Plute), of South Bend; his beloved granddaughter, Ziva Schoff; as well as his brother, David (AnnaMarie) Schoff, of Niles.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home, in Niles, with a time of visitation beginning at 11 a.m. An interment will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 Michigan regulations, all guests must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s memory to the American Lung Association, COPD Advocacy at 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Honor Flight Box L-4016 Columbus, OH 43260.

Photos and memories of Mike may be shared with his family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.

