September 26, 2020

Matilda C. Jones, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 8:30 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

Oct. 25, 1936 — Sept. 19, 2020

Matilda C. “Mutt” Jones, 83 of Niles, passed away at her home surrounded by family. Mutt was born in Niles on Oct. 25, 1936, to the late William and Emma (Wesner) Schlutt.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Elvin, Louis, Nelson, Edward and Carl Schlutt; and her sisters, Shirley Rundborg and Doris Freehling.

Mutt married Walter L. “WL or Dub” Jones on Sept. 7, 1957, in Baroda. They recently celebrated 63 years of marriage. Mutt is survived by her husband, WL; and their children; Debra (Brian) Floor, of Niles, and Jeff (Jane) Jones, of Lawton, Michigan; grandchildren, Cody (Brittany) Floor, Devon Floor, Emma and Ethan Jones as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mutt worked at Clark Equipment Co. for 42 years and retired as a Payroll Supervisor. After retirement, she worked part time for Marshall Fields for several years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and took on many roles and positions through the years as a senior member of the congregation.

Mutt felt it was important to give back to the community and was involved with the Lunch Bunch Program at the Salvation Army and Trinity Lunch at Trinity Episcipal Church. Mutt also enjoyed being and staying active. She golfed and bowled on leagues for more than 30 years. More recently was very active in the shuffleboard league at their Florida home where they loved to spend the Winter. She loved to dance, play cards, and play Mahjong.

Family and Holiday traditions were very important to Mutt. She loved the holidays and getting together with family and friends. Christmas Eve was always celebrated at their house with all her children and grandchildren. She was an exceptional cook, her potato salad, spaghetti salad and pot roast were legendary, and when visitors stopped in while in Florida, she would bake Lemon Meringue pie from scratch using the fresh lemons they grew at their Florida home.

Mutt knew what was really important, and her faith, family and friends were things she held most dear.

In keeping with Mutt’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be on Friday,

Oct. 16, 2020, at Hope Community Church. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, celebration of life immediately following.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Region sees upward trend in house sales, values

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Halloween campout

Business

Dowagiac business celebrates 40 years

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer reopens movie theaters, strengthens mask requirements in schools

Berrien County

Sign ups now open for annual Rake a Difference event

Dowagiac

SMC president provides school update to Rotary

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township considers setback amendment, short-term rentals

Buchanan

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation presents check to aid Little Bucks Bookmobile

Education

Edwardsburg Intermediate School named one of the best schools in nation

Dowagiac

COVID-19 cases surge in Cass County

Cass County

Cassopolis teen partners with animal control to advertise adoptable animals with pizza orders

News

Harvest Market brings vendors together

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 119,597 cases, 6,700 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission candidates partake in forum

Buchanan

Buchanan Planning Commission considers multi-million dollar development

Cass County

Cass County Animal Control to host Empty the Shelters event

Business

Swirlyz Frozen Yogurt closes for the season due to COVID-19 setbacks

Buchanan

Local orchard offering fresh products, cider for fall

Cass County

Committee formed to review Lewis Cass ISD name

Dowagiac

JMG Student of the Year starts second year at SMC

Dowagiac

Hale’s True Value Hardware donates paint, cleaning supplies to DUS

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County announces additional COVID-19 death

Buchanan

Buchanan welcomes new city manager

Brandywine Education

Performing arts organization creates scholarship fund