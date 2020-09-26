LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Re-elect Shelton for mayor

Mayor Shelton was one of the first people to welcome us to the community of Niles. He helped connect us with business owners and leaders within city government and listened when we shared our hopes for the growth of live events and music within city limits. He always shows his passion for this city and he wants great things for Niles. He is kind, patient and caring — qualities that are a gift in any political position.

And he works hard.

Every time I go to Shelton’s Farm Market, he’s there bustling around taking care of things. When we needed a loading dock for a pallet shipment, without hesitation, Nick saw to the logistics of that delivery at his family business. Every time the water goes out, power goes down…anything… he’s on socials communicating the situations. He communicates. On top of all of that, he’s raising up the next generation of leaders within his beautiful family.

I have lived in many places, from New York City to Nashville to corn-country in southern Illinois. We have been fortunate to travel the world in our careers, but Niles is the first place that has truly, in all ways, felt like our home. After only six months. I attribute that to people like Nick Shelton. It is an honor to support him in his re-election.

Courtney Klimson

Niles