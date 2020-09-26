September 26, 2020

Khalil I. Davis, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 8:16 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

June 12, 2020 — Sept. 20, 2020

Khalil I. Davis, 3 months, of Dowagiac, passed on Sept. 20, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be at p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Friends may visit with the family from noon until time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Khalil family in c/o Kayla Kirby. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Khalil was born on June 12, 2020, in Niles, to Thomas Davis and Kayla Kirby.

He was a very happy baby who brought much joy to his family.

Khalil is survived by his parents, Thomas Davis and Kayla Kirby; siblings, Brayden J. Davis, Camdyen R. Davis, Carter McCuddy and Rylynn McCuddy; grandparents, Tammie J. Williams and Michele Spangler; and great-grandparents, Betty Spangler and Charles Spangler.

Khalil was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Kirby.

