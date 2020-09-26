September 26, 2020

Joy L. Poindexter, of Elkhart

By Submitted

Published 8:15 am Saturday, September 26, 2020

Oct. 9, 1962 — Sept. 19, 2020

Joy Lorraine Poindexter, 57, of Elkhart, died peacefully Saturday evening, Sept. 19, 2020.

Her life began Oct. 9, 1962, in Niles, the youngest of five daughters born to Roland Richard and Beatrice Matthews.

Joy attended Ross Beatty High School in Cassopolis. She later went on to graduate with a business degree from Glen Oaks Community College.

Joy lived many years in Three Rivers where she raised her children. She retired from Lake Michigan College after working for them for a long time. After that she moved to Elkhart, to be closer to family and friends where she lived the rest of her days.

Joy will be greatly missed by family and friends. She leaves to mourn her passing two daughters, Antoria Bass, of Cassopolis, JaLisa Poindexter, of Grand Rapids; two sons, Edward “JR” Poindexter, of Sturgis, Jerome Poindexter, of Battle Creek; 10 grandchildren; three sisters, Bea (Andy Russell) Lee, of Cassopolis, Ann Matthews, of Cassopolis, Fay (Fredrick) Matthews-Bridges, of Dallas, Texas; significant other, Anthony “Tony” Milan, of Elkhart; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sue “Penny” Smart.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Joy be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 22579 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, N, 46516.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

