Cass County Fair to host Halloween campout

CASSOPOLIS — Next month, Cass County residents will have a chance to camp with ghouls, witches, goblins and more, thanks to an event hosted by the Cass County Fair.

Registration is still open for the Cass County Fair’s A Ghoul’s Night Out. The weekend campout will run from Friday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 12, with check-in from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and checkout at noon Sunday. Registration for the weekend is $70.

“This is the first time we have ever done something like this,” said Brian Kuemin, Cass County Fair board president. “We are looking forward to it, for sure.”

Kuemin said the fair board got the idea to host A Ghoul’s Night Out after seeing similar events hosted at other campgrounds across the state. Many of the Cass County Fair’s events for 2020 have been canceled due to COVID-19, resulting in a loss of funds. Kuemin hopes the campout will be a fun community event that can raise some funds for the fair.

“Many entertainment venues have been shut down, but campgrounds are still open, so I said, ‘hey, let’s offer some fun to our families in the community,’” Kuemin said. “This is just another thing we can do as a state-licensed campground. Anytime we can do something for the community, that’s a good thing.”

To live up to the campout’s theme of “A Ghoul’s Night Out,” the weekend will be host to a Halloween costume contest and campsite decorating contest with the hopes of getting attendees into the spooky spirit.

Initially, the fair board planned to host a trick-or-treating event during the campout. However, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have labeled trick-or-treating as a high-risk activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kuemin said the board is looking into safer alternatives.

“We definitely want to get our kids their Halloween candy, but we also want to follow CDC recommendations,” he said. “Nothing about this year has been normal, so we are going to roll with the punches and make the best of it.”

So far, Kuemin said the campout had received positive community support. As the campout weekend draws closer, he hopes to see that support — and the community’s excitement — grow.

“We definitely encourage everyone to contact the office and get a registration in,” he said. “This event is going to have good, family fun for people and their kids.”

For more information or to register, visit mycasscountyfair.com or call (269) 445-8265.