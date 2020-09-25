DOWAGIAC — It was a tough night for half of the schools in the Leader Publications coverage area.

Week 2 of the Michigan High School football season saw hosts Dowagiac, Niles and Brandywine all suffer losses. Cassopolis, which played at home for a second straight week, along with road teams Edwardsburg and Buchanan were all victorious.

Buchanan defeated Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 35-7, the Rangers blanked Decatur 27-0 and the Eddies blew out Jonesville 52-16.

The Chieftains fell to Plainwell in Wolverine Conference play 44-14. South Haven snapped a 29-game losing streak with a 34-20 win over the Vikings, while Lawton defeated the Bobcats 42-25.