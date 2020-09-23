Rachel Leah (Sawyer) Wallace, of Cassopolis

July 1, 1987 — Sept. 15, 2020

Rachel Leah (Sawyer) Wallace, 33, of Cassopolis, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020, in Florence, South Carolina, with family lovingly holding her hands until her final heartbeat. She had been involved in a motorcycle accident on July 17, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, and after fighting hard to return home to her husband and two children, lost her battle.

Rachel was born on July 1,1987, in Tampa, Florida. She moved to Michigan in her early teen years to live with her parents Tom and Toni Joyner, of Sodus, Michigan. On April 12, 2014, she married Jervone Wallace, in Coloma. They shared two precious children Maurice Armondo and Leona Cammy.

Rachel graduated from Eau Claire High School in 2006 and later received her associates degree from Lake Michigan College.

Rachel was highly respected at the Cass County Sherriff’s Department in Cassopolis employed as a corrections officer since 2015. Because of the camaraderie of her coworkers, she absolutely loved her job.

Rachel enjoyed hiking, spending time at the beach and anything she could do with family and friends. Music was her haven, her relaxation. Her hobbies of scrapbooking and writing poetry will leave her family a wealth of treasures. She took great pleasure in cooking for those she loved knowing her food was so appreciated (especially her chicken and dumplings). She loved to travel, mostly to Florida to visit family. She spent her 18th birthday in her dream city of Paris while touring Europe with great friends. Above all else, she cherished being a mother to her beloved children.

Rachel is survived by her husband, Jervone; and children, Maurice (Moe) and Leona; her parents, Tom and Toni Joyner; her siblings, Sondra (David) Staggs, Evert (Dawn) Riley, Shannon (Eric) Jeffries, Stephanie Cox, Steven (Angie) Sawyer, Jason Sawyer and Shawn (Rose) Sawyer; and a multitude of special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Melissa Sawyer; and birth mother, Cammy Tatro.

A celebration of life memorial will be on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Hidden Pointe Event Hall, 1062 Nickerson Ave., Benton Harbor. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service officiated by Pastor Kevin Parkins beginning at 3 p.m.

Rachel’s determined spirit will live on as a reminder to face our struggles and never give up.