September 23, 2020

Rachel Leah (Sawyer) Wallace, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 8:56 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

July 1, 1987 — Sept. 15, 2020

Rachel Leah (Sawyer) Wallace, 33, of Cassopolis, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020, in Florence, South Carolina, with family lovingly holding her hands until her final heartbeat. She had been involved in a motorcycle accident on July 17, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, and after fighting hard to return home to her husband and two children, lost her battle.

Rachel was born on July 1,1987, in Tampa, Florida. She moved to Michigan in her early teen years to live with her parents Tom and Toni Joyner, of Sodus, Michigan. On April 12, 2014, she married Jervone Wallace, in Coloma. They shared two precious children Maurice Armondo and Leona Cammy.

Rachel graduated from Eau Claire High School in 2006 and later received her associates degree from Lake Michigan College.

Rachel was highly respected at the Cass County Sherriff’s Department in Cassopolis employed as a corrections officer since 2015. Because of the camaraderie of her coworkers, she absolutely loved her job.

Rachel enjoyed hiking, spending time at the beach and anything she could do with family and friends. Music was her haven, her relaxation. Her hobbies of scrapbooking and writing poetry will leave her family a wealth of treasures. She took great pleasure in cooking for those she loved knowing her food was so appreciated (especially her chicken and dumplings). She loved to travel, mostly to Florida to visit family. She spent her 18th birthday in her dream city of Paris while touring Europe with great friends. Above all else, she cherished being a mother to her beloved children.

Rachel is survived by her husband, Jervone; and children, Maurice (Moe) and Leona; her parents, Tom and Toni Joyner; her siblings, Sondra (David) Staggs, Evert (Dawn) Riley, Shannon (Eric) Jeffries, Stephanie Cox, Steven (Angie) Sawyer, Jason Sawyer and Shawn (Rose) Sawyer; and a multitude of special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Melissa Sawyer; and birth mother, Cammy Tatro.

A celebration of life memorial will be on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Hidden Pointe Event Hall, 1062 Nickerson Ave., Benton Harbor. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service officiated by Pastor Kevin Parkins beginning at 3 p.m.

Rachel’s determined spirit will live on as a reminder to face our struggles and never give up.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Positive COVID-19 tests force cancellation of Moose Riders’ Cass County Cancer Service Ride

Berrien County

Veterinarian ticketed following discovery of dead animals on his property

Dowagiac

SMC to produce radio show featuring Dewey Lake monster

Business

Niles Apple Festival Harvest Market aims to showcase vendors, food trucks

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 117,910 cases, 6,680 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man gets probation for criminal sexual conduct

Berrien County

Public Safety Warning issued following multiple vehicle break-ins in Berrien County

Dowagiac

DUS approves hire of new Sister Lakes assistant principal

News

Niles Charter Township board approves millages for ballot

Buchanan

Buchanan Art Center donates more than $1,500 to RAM

Dowagiac

DUS approves ICG site improvement plan

News

Niles pastor takes vocals to park

Berrien County

MDARD reminding schools, businesses to only use EPA-approved disinfectants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 117,406 cases, 6,665 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes loans for sanitary sewer improvements

News

Local organization hosts voter registration, cookout

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces support for front line workers

Dowagiac

Sept. 21 Dowagiac weather report

Berrien County

Michigan Teen Safe Driving program enters 10th year

Berrien County

Free virtual cancer symposium open to providers, public

Education

Niles Community Schools’ remote platform allows students to go at own pace

Business

Dowagiac business donates backpacks, school supplies to students in need

Cassopolis

Miss Cassopolis Scholarship Program hosting school supply drive

Berrien County

Berrien County Health department gets blunt on marijuana education, safety