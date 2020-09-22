September 22, 2020

Daily Data: Tuesday, Sept. 22

By Scott Novak

Published 12:23 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

SOCCER

DOWAGIAC 1, EDWARDSBURG 0

At Dowagiac

Halftime score

Edwardsburg 0, Dowagiac 0

 

Second half

D – Noah Green 74th minute (Cole Weller assist)

 

Shot on goal

Edwardsburg 3

Dowagiac 11

 

Saves

Edwardsburg 10

Dowagiac 3 (Alejandro Martinez)

 

Corner kicks

Edwardsburg 2

Dowagiac 3

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 1-5, 1-3 Wolverine; Dowagiac 4-1, 3-1 Wolverine

 

TENNIS

BRANDYWINE 6, BUCHANAN 2

At Niles

Singles

  1. Jacob Fox (BW) d. Thomas Matuszewski 1-6, 7-6(6), 10-8; 2. Rylen Baker (BU) d. Connor Tittle 6-1, 6-2; 3. Colby Borgman (BU) d. Micah Gamble 6-2, 6-1; 4. Corbin Gamble (BW) d. John Ankrapp 6-0, 6-2

 

Doubles

  1. Josh Sachman-Caleb Byrd (BW) d. Brennen Weaver-Cowen Strauss 6-2, 6-2; 2. Carson Knapp-Gabe Gouin (BW) d. Seth Bromley-C.J. Taylor 6-1, 6-1; 3. Bode Bosch-Matt Veach (BW) d. William Goodrich-Jacob Tews 6-3, 6-1; 4. Ragjit Gorja-Brody Prenkert (BW) d. Caleb Weaver-Mason Griffis 6-2, 6-2

Varsity records: Buchanan 2-3-2, 1-2-2 BCS; Brandywine 7-1-1, 3-0-1 BCS

 

SOUTH HAVEN 4, NILES 4

At South Haven

Singles

  1. Chase Lotsbaich (N) d. Tyler Ferrell 6-2, 6-0; 2. Leonardo Passeri (N) d. Garrett Smith 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Kalen O’Sullivan (SH) d. Justin Russo 6-0, 6-1; 4. Linus Resek (SH) d. Gavin Mahar 6-0, 6-1

 

Doubles

  1. Sam Knight-Huck Coffee (N) d. Ethan Cole-Jina Patel 6-3, 6-1; 2. Alex Patel-Lars Larson (SH) d. Ty Elms-Brandon Kosten 7-6, 6-7, 6-3; 3. Danny Riston-Eddies Solis (SH) d. Rylan Custard-Wyatt Mitchell 6-1, 6-2; 4. Ryker Daniel-Jackson Podlin (N) win by default

 

STURGIS 6, EDWARDSBURG 2

At Edwardsburg

Singles

  1. Harrison Smith (ED) d. Matt Wynes 6-3, 1-6, 6-1; 2. Walter Ebert (S) d. Noah Taulbee 6-0, 6-3; 3. Sam Rehm (S) d. Isaac Merrill 6-2, 6-0

 

Doubles

Tyler Bohacz-Grayson Swihart (S) d. Brady Layher-Trace Miliken 6-4, 6-2; 2. Max Scheske-Adam Donmeyer (S) d. Tommy Oppman-P.J. Albright 7-5, 6-3; Justin Herblet-Aiden Whitehead (S) d. Aden Hurd-Owen Eberlein 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 7-2

 

 

