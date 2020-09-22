September 22, 2020

Noah Green (15) had the lone goal in Dowagiac’s 1-0 win over Edwardsburg in Wolverine Conference soccer on Monday. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Chieftains blank Edwardsburg in key Wolverine match

By Scott Novak

Published 9:56 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

DOWAGIAC — It took more than 70 minutes for a goal to be scored, but when Cole Weller passed a ball across to Noah Green, the Dowagiac soccer team celebrated a 1-0 Wolverine Conference victory over visiting Edwardsburg Monday night.

The win was huge for the Chieftains, who remain in a battle to stay in the top half of the conference standings. The victory improved Dowagiac to 3-1 in the league, which is important to deciding the conference champion.

It was also a huge boost of confidence for Dowagiac, according to coach Mike Williams.

“I was not going to be happy to come out of this with a tie,” he said. “I thought we dominated the match.”

Williams said that his team needed to show more patience with the ball. He likes their aggressiveness in shooting, but there is room for improvement.

“We definitely had our opportunities,” he said. “We missed or tried to force it when all we needed to do is take one more step. They are so goal hungry, which is what I want them to be, but we need to show more patience going in.”

Dowagiac hosts Plainwell today at 5 p.m.

