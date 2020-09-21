September 21, 2020

Free virtual cancer symposium open to providers, public

By Submitted

Published 9:13 am Monday, September 21, 2020

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland and the Marie Yeager Cancer Center are inviting area providers and the community to gather next week to discuss advancements in cancer diagnosis, treatment, and innovation at the Spectrum Health Cancer Center 2020 Oncology Symposium. Due to the continued impact of COVID-19, this year’s event will take place virtually from noon until 2 p.m. Sept. 21 to 25.

The symposium is open to all medical and health care professionals, patients and caregivers who want to hear from cancer experts and learn about updates and available resources. As an integrated system of care, oncology providers at Lakeland bring the latest in cancer diagnosis and treatment to southwest Michigan.

This is a free virtual event taking place through Microsoft Teams. This will be an interactive event and attendees will both learn from experts and be able to ask questions. There will be different presentations each day of the week. Topics will cover cancer survivorship, financial toxicity, side effects of treatment, rehabilitation, radiation complications, cardio-oncology, lifestyle and more.

Continuing medical education credits are available for health care providers.  For a complete schedule of events, or to register online, visit spectrumhealth.org/oncologysymposium.

