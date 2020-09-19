September 19, 2020

Brandywine quarterback Gabe Gouin ran for a touchdown and threw for two more as the Bobcats routed Wyoming Lee 61-7. (Leader file photo)

ROUNDUP: Bobcats blow out Wyoming Lee, Chieftains fall to Paw Paw

By Staff Report

Published 4:49 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020

WYOMING — Senior Gabe Gouin threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another as visiting Brandywine rolled to a 61-7 win over Wyoming Lee in the non-conference football opener for both schools Friday night.

Gouin was 6-of-7 for 124 yards, with touchdown throws or nine and 53 yards to Cam Barrier and Chase Valade respectively. Gouin finished with 76 yards rushing on nine carries.

Ivory McCullough led the Bobcats in rushing with 136 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Anthony Calderone had a pair of touchdown runs, while Jakob Luczkowski and Blake Krueger also found the end zone for Brandywine.

Barrier had four receptions for 49 yards.

Brandywine finished the game with 420 yards of total offense, including 296 on the ground. Wyoming Lee managed just 92 yards of total offense.

Leading the way defensively for the Bobcats were McCullough and Zach Anderson, both of whom had six tackles. Barrier finished with five stops. Calderone and Cruz Sanchez each had four tackles. Anderson had an interception for Brandywine, which also got fumble two recoveries from James Vaughn, including one for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery from Sanchez.

The Bobcats (1-0) open the home portion of their season Friday night when they host Lawton.

 

Dowagiac at Paw Paw

PAW PAW — Host Paw Paw scored 21 points in the second quarter on its way to a 35-7 Wolverine Conference victory over Dowagiac Friday night.

The two teams were deadlocked at 7-7 after one quarter, but the Chieftains could not keep pace with the Red Wolves over the next 12 minutes and trailed 28-7 at halftime.

Cullen Sylvester had a pair of touchdowns for Paw Paw and ran for 69 yards, while brothers Kolby and Connor Hindenach added touchdowns. Kolby Hindenach led all rushers with 139 yards, while Connor added 23 yards.

Dowagiac’s only touchdown came on a run by David Collier. Nate Judd added the point-after kick.

Aaron Hayes blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to only score in the second half.

Collier led Dowagiac with 10 tackles, while Brayan Peredes added eight tackles.

The Chieftains open the home portion of their schedule Friday by hosting Plainwell.

