GALLERY: High school football kicks off its 2020 season

CASSOPOLIS — A new coach did not seem to bother the Cassopolis Rangers as they blew out visiting Hartford 41-14 in a Southwest 10 Conference contest Friday night.

Long-time assistant coach Steve Green took over for Dan Purlee, who retired last winter.

The Rangers needed just one series to get into the groove, scoring 35 unanswered points in the first half.

At Buchanan, the Bucks welcomed South Haven to the BCS Athletic Conference with a 24-6 victory over the Rams.