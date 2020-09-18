Cassopolis awards preliminary marijuana licenses

CASSOPOLIS — Marijuana in Cassopolis is blazing ahead.

Tuesday, the Village of Cassopolis awarded its first preliminary operating licenses to three separate marijuana businesses. The initial licenses are the first steps toward cannabis facilities opening within village limits.

In total, five businesses applied for marijuana licenses with the village. Licenses were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to the following companies:

HH Cassopolis was awarded medical grower class A, adult-use grower class C, provision center, adult-use retail and consumption lounge licenses. HH Cassopolis applied for a property on State Street.

Green Koi was awarded provisioning center and adult-use retailer licenses for a property on State Street. Green Koi has an existing location in Douglas, Michigan.

Global Provisioning was awarded two medical grower class C, two adult-use grower, one medical processing, one adult-use processing, one provisioning and one adult-use retailer licenses. The grow and processing licenses are for a parcel on Labar Street, while the provisioning license is for a Broadway Street property.

After more than two years of drafting and approving ordinances, Cassopolis Village Manager Emilie Sarratore said she is happy to have the first preliminary licenses approved.

“It is always good to see new business open up in your community,” she said.

Though preliminary licenses have been approved, there is still a long road ahead for HH Cassopolis, Green Koi and Global Provisioning. The three businesses must now receive state approval and meet all requirements of the village’s ordinance and the planning commission before opening.

Sarratore expects it will be at least next spring before residents see a marijuana operation open in the village.

“Some of them might move faster than I would think, but I think that is probably a good guess,” she said.

Once the businesses do open, Sarratore said they would likely bring economic and financial benefits to the village. Already, Cassopolis has collected roughly $75,000 for licensing fees, which would become a yearly expense for marijuana businesses. She further said some of the approved companies have been looking at other buildings to help the community grow.

“I think we are going to see some positive economic impact, and I think [the businesses] are going to bring in some people to invest in our community,” she said.

Until then, Sarratore said she is hoping for smooth sailing as the approval process continues.

“As these companies move forward, they will be submitting site plans to the village and our inspectors, working on getting final approval from the state,” she said. “We hope to have a positive relationship with these companies, so they have a positive impact on the community.”