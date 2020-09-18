September 18, 2020

Cassopolis awards preliminary marijuana licenses

By Sarah Culton

Published 11:29 am Friday, September 18, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — Marijuana in Cassopolis is blazing ahead.

Tuesday, the Village of Cassopolis awarded its first preliminary operating licenses to three separate marijuana businesses. The initial licenses are the first steps toward cannabis facilities opening within village limits.

In total, five businesses applied for marijuana licenses with the village. Licenses were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to the following companies:

  • HH Cassopolis was awarded medical grower class A, adult-use grower class C, provision center, adult-use retail and consumption lounge licenses. HH Cassopolis applied for a property on State Street.
  • Green Koi was awarded provisioning center and adult-use retailer licenses for a property on State Street. Green Koi has an existing location in Douglas, Michigan.
  • Global Provisioning was awarded two medical grower class C, two adult-use grower, one medical processing, one adult-use processing, one provisioning and one adult-use retailer licenses. The grow and processing licenses are for a parcel on Labar Street, while the provisioning license is for a Broadway Street property.

After more than two years of drafting and approving ordinances, Cassopolis Village Manager Emilie Sarratore said she is happy to have the first preliminary licenses approved.

“It is always good to see new business open up in your community,” she said.

Though preliminary licenses have been approved, there is still a long road ahead for HH Cassopolis, Green Koi and Global Provisioning. The three businesses must now receive state approval and meet all requirements of the village’s ordinance and the planning commission before opening.

Sarratore expects it will be at least next spring before residents see a marijuana operation open in the village.

“Some of them might move faster than I would think, but I think that is probably a good guess,” she said.

Once the businesses do open, Sarratore said they would likely bring economic and financial benefits to the village. Already, Cassopolis has collected roughly $75,000 for licensing fees, which would become a yearly expense for marijuana businesses. She further said some of the approved companies have been looking at other buildings to help the community grow.

“I think we are going to see some positive economic impact, and I think [the businesses] are going to bring in some people to invest in our community,” she said.

Until then, Sarratore said she is hoping for smooth sailing as the approval process continues.

“As these companies move forward, they will be submitting site plans to the village and our inspectors, working on getting final approval from the state,” she said. “We hope to have a positive relationship with these companies, so they have a positive impact on the community.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Two Dowagiac men sentenced Friday in Cass County Court

Cass County

Cass County works to expand broadband access

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township passes 2.25 percent millage increase

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Cassopolis

Cassopolis awards preliminary marijuana licenses

News

Niles police chief looks forward to continuing work with city, two departments

Cass County

North Pointe Center class partners with church for cemetery cleanup project

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,863 cases, 6,623 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County to partake in annual Crop Hunger Walk

Brandywine Education

Performing Arts Workshops launches memorial fundraising campaign

News

Court of Appeals rules secretary Benson acted lawfully in mailing absentee voter ballot applications to registered voters

Dowagiac

SMC welcomes new dean of business, advanced technology

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks to host annual Guys & Dolls Golf Outing

Cass County

Michigan Works! closes central office, opens three new locations

Berrien County

MSP traffic stop data reveals need for deeper study

Berrien County

Ballard staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Cass County

Two arrested on meth charges in Pokagon Township

Berrien County

Lakeland Heart and Vascular earns testing reaccreditation by IAC

News

Court of Appeals: Absentee ballot mailers were lawfully distributed

Cassopolis

Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries helps families in need during pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,863 cases, 6,623 deaths

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan celebrates National PACE Month, anniversary

News

City of Niles to begin hydrant flushing on Sept. 21

Giving

Niles Salvation Army hosting virtual fundraiser