September 18, 2020

Daily Data: Friday, Sept. 18

By Scott Novak

Published 11:32 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSBURG 3, VICKSBURG 2

At Edwardsburg

Match results

Edwardsburg d. Vicksburg 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Sophie Overmyer 15, Paige Miller 13, Macey Laubach 10

 

Blocks

Miller 5, Kathryn Shull 4, Laubach 3

 

Digs

Overmyer 25, Jersey Bays 20, Emma Strefling 20

 

Aces

Overmyer 6, Laubach 3

 

Assists

Emma Strefling 47

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 2-0, 1-0 Wolverine

 

DOWAGIAC 3, PAW PAW 0

At Paw Paw

Match results

Dowagiac d. Paw Paw 25-22, 25-15, 25-13

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Caleigh Wimberley 6, Megan Davis 6, Riley Stack 2, Jessie Hulett 2, Sarah Allen 1

 

Blocks

Emma Allen 2, Alanah Smith 2

 

Digs

Allie Conner 17, Wimberley 11, Davis 6, Hulett 6, Stack 4, Anna Dobberstein 2, Halie Saylor 2

 

Aces

Davis 4, Stack 3, Conner 3, Emma Allen 2

 

Assists

Hulett 14

Varsity record: Dowagiac 2-2, 2-0 Wolverine

 

MARCELLUS 3, CLIMAX-SCOTTS 1

At Climax

Match results

Marcellus d. Climax-Scotts 25-23, 16-25, 25-14, 25-23

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Emma Holmes 13, Talan Hiemstra 4, Abby Voss 4, Rachel Mihills 2, Jenna Wells 2

 

Blocks

Wells 4, Hiemstra 3, Mihills 3

 

Digs

Holmes 14, Mihills 7, Gabby High 4, Emma Richards 4

 

Aces

Hiemstra 3, Mihills 3, High 3, Richards 3

 

Assists

High 8

 

SOCCER

NILES 4, BRONSON 0

At Niles

Halftime score

Niles 2, Bronson 0

 

First half

N – Cade Vota (Dominic Thornton assist)

N – Thornton (Vota assist)

 

Second half

N – Thornton (Vota assist)

N – Vota

Varsity record: Niles 2-2-1

 

SOUTH HAVEN 7, BRANDYWINE 1

At Niles

Halftime score

South Haven 2, Brandywine 0

 

South Haven goals

Xavier Rickett 3, Jacob Timmer, Eric Gonzalex, Adrian Auten, Tavyah Swagerty

 

Brandywine goal

Bryce Taberski

 

Shots on goal

South Haven 29

Brandywine 8

 

Saves

South Haven 1

Brandywine 16

 

Corner Kicks

South Haven 3

Brandywine

 

TENNIS

BRANDYWINE 7, THREE RIVERS 1

At Niles

Singles

  1. Jacob Fox (BW) d. Riley Lewis 6-0, 6-1; 2. Brady Minnard (TR) d. Connor Tittle 6-7(5), 6-2, 10-1; 3. Micah Gamble (BW) d. Josh Moore 6-1, 6-3; 4. Corbin Gamble (BW) d. Gio Gioiosa 6-2, 6-3

 

Doubles

  1. Josh Sachman-Caleb Byrd (BW) d. Isaac Adams-Jack Miller 6-1, 6-3; 2. Ragjit Gorja-Carson Knapp (BW) d. Jaxson Gilleylen-Kayden Stratton 6-3, 6-2; 3. Matt Veach-Bode Bosch (BW) d. Brenden Marchand-Landon Grubbs 6-4, 6-1; 4. Brody Prenkert-Sean Tweedy (BW) wins by default

Varsity record: Brandywine 6-1-1

 

EDWARDSBURG 8, THREE RIVERS 0

At Three Rivers

Singles

  1. Harrison Smith (ED) d. Riley Lewis 6-0, 6-0; 2. Noah Taulbee (ED) d. Brady Minnard 6-1, 6-3; 3. Isaac Merrill (ED) d. Isaac Adams 6-0, 6-0, 4. Edwardsburg wins by default

 

Doubles

  1. Brady Layher-Trace Miliken (ED) d. Jaxson Gilleylen-Gio Gioiosa 6-1, 6-1; 2. Tommy Oppman-P.J. Albright (ED) d. Josh Moore-Kayden Stratton 6-3, 6-1; 3. Aiden Hurd-Owen Eberlein (ED) d. Brenden Marchand-Landon Grubbs 6-1, 6-2; 4. Edwardsburg wins by default

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 5-1-1

