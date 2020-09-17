Daily Data: Friday, Sept. 18
VOLLEYBALL
EDWARDSBURG 3, VICKSBURG 2
At Edwardsburg
Match results
Edwardsburg d. Vicksburg 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12
Individual statistics
Kills
Sophie Overmyer 15, Paige Miller 13, Macey Laubach 10
Blocks
Miller 5, Kathryn Shull 4, Laubach 3
Digs
Overmyer 25, Jersey Bays 20, Emma Strefling 20
Aces
Overmyer 6, Laubach 3
Assists
Emma Strefling 47
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 2-0, 1-0 Wolverine
DOWAGIAC 3, PAW PAW 0
At Paw Paw
Match results
Dowagiac d. Paw Paw 25-22, 25-15, 25-13
Individual statistics
Kills
Caleigh Wimberley 6, Megan Davis 6, Riley Stack 2, Jessie Hulett 2, Sarah Allen 1
Blocks
Emma Allen 2, Alanah Smith 2
Digs
Allie Conner 17, Wimberley 11, Davis 6, Hulett 6, Stack 4, Anna Dobberstein 2, Halie Saylor 2
Aces
Davis 4, Stack 3, Conner 3, Emma Allen 2
Assists
Hulett 14
Varsity record: Dowagiac 2-2, 2-0 Wolverine
MARCELLUS 3, CLIMAX-SCOTTS 1
At Climax
Match results
Marcellus d. Climax-Scotts 25-23, 16-25, 25-14, 25-23
Individual statistics
Kills
Emma Holmes 13, Talan Hiemstra 4, Abby Voss 4, Rachel Mihills 2, Jenna Wells 2
Blocks
Wells 4, Hiemstra 3, Mihills 3
Digs
Holmes 14, Mihills 7, Gabby High 4, Emma Richards 4
Aces
Hiemstra 3, Mihills 3, High 3, Richards 3
Assists
High 8
SOCCER
NILES 4, BRONSON 0
At Niles
Halftime score
Niles 2, Bronson 0
First half
N – Cade Vota (Dominic Thornton assist)
N – Thornton (Vota assist)
Second half
N – Thornton (Vota assist)
N – Vota
Varsity record: Niles 2-2-1
SOUTH HAVEN 7, BRANDYWINE 1
At Niles
Halftime score
South Haven 2, Brandywine 0
South Haven goals
Xavier Rickett 3, Jacob Timmer, Eric Gonzalex, Adrian Auten, Tavyah Swagerty
Brandywine goal
Bryce Taberski
Shots on goal
South Haven 29
Brandywine 8
Saves
South Haven 1
Brandywine 16
Corner Kicks
South Haven 3
Brandywine
TENNIS
BRANDYWINE 7, THREE RIVERS 1
At Niles
Singles
- Jacob Fox (BW) d. Riley Lewis 6-0, 6-1; 2. Brady Minnard (TR) d. Connor Tittle 6-7(5), 6-2, 10-1; 3. Micah Gamble (BW) d. Josh Moore 6-1, 6-3; 4. Corbin Gamble (BW) d. Gio Gioiosa 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
- Josh Sachman-Caleb Byrd (BW) d. Isaac Adams-Jack Miller 6-1, 6-3; 2. Ragjit Gorja-Carson Knapp (BW) d. Jaxson Gilleylen-Kayden Stratton 6-3, 6-2; 3. Matt Veach-Bode Bosch (BW) d. Brenden Marchand-Landon Grubbs 6-4, 6-1; 4. Brody Prenkert-Sean Tweedy (BW) wins by default
Varsity record: Brandywine 6-1-1
EDWARDSBURG 8, THREE RIVERS 0
At Three Rivers
Singles
- Harrison Smith (ED) d. Riley Lewis 6-0, 6-0; 2. Noah Taulbee (ED) d. Brady Minnard 6-1, 6-3; 3. Isaac Merrill (ED) d. Isaac Adams 6-0, 6-0, 4. Edwardsburg wins by default
Doubles
- Brady Layher-Trace Miliken (ED) d. Jaxson Gilleylen-Gio Gioiosa 6-1, 6-1; 2. Tommy Oppman-P.J. Albright (ED) d. Josh Moore-Kayden Stratton 6-3, 6-1; 3. Aiden Hurd-Owen Eberlein (ED) d. Brenden Marchand-Landon Grubbs 6-1, 6-2; 4. Edwardsburg wins by default
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 5-1-1
