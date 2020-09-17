September 17, 2020

Dowagiac’s Calley Ruff finished third overall at the Wolverine Conference Jamboree hosted by the Chieftains Wednesday. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Chieftains finish third in Wolverine Jamboree

By Scott Novak

Published 4:51 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

EAU CLAIRE — A better effort by the Dowagiac golf team did not turn out to improve the Chieftains’ finish in the Wolverine Conference Jamboree it hosted at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course on Wednesday.

Despite shaving more than 20 strokes off its score from the first conference match, the Chieftains ended up third behind winner Allegan and runner-up Three Rivers.

The Tigers, led by medalist Emma Franklin’s 42, shot 189 as a team to easily outdistance the Wildcats, who finished with a 219. Dowagiac posted a score of 238.

“We were 26 shots better than last week,” said an exuberant Dowagiac coach Bob Turner. “Calley [Ruff] broke into the 40s, where she belongs, and she left a few out there. Josie made a huge improvement from last week, shooting her best round so far. We got beat, but we are improving nicely.”

Ruff finished third overall with a 47. The Chieftains did not have another play break 60.

Three Rivers was led by Jaylay Zeimet’ 45.

Dowagiac returns to the links on Wednesday as it travels to Plainwell to compete against Otsego at Lake Doster.

 

Edwardsburg golf

PLAINWELL — The Edwardsburg girls golf team finished second in its Wolverine Conference Jamboree against host Plainwell and Vicksburg.

The host Trojans, led by Renae Jaeger and Polina Riggin, who were co-medalists after finishing with a 42, shot 189 as a team. The Eddies finished with a 223, while Vicksburg was third with a 251.

Chole Baker and Channing Green both cracked the individual top 10 as they shot 53 and 54, respectively.

Edwardsburg heads back to the course Monday as it travels to Allegan to face the host Tigers and Sturgis.

 

