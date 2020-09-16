September 17, 2020

Two arrested on meth charges in Pokagon Township

By Staff Report

Published 7:21 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — Two people were arrested Wednesday for drugs following a search warrant in Pokagon Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

During the search warrant in the 500 block of Thickstun Street, detectives with the Cass County Drug Enforcement team located methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

Detectives located four individuals outside the residence, who were detained and questioned. A 23-year-old male was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. A 34-year-old female was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The suspects’ names have not been released, pending arraignment in fourth district court.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info

