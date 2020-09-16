September 17, 2020

The Niles girls cross country team finish second at the BCS jamboree in South Haven on Tuesday, (Leader file photo)

Roundup: Niles girls finish second at BCS jamboree, Eddies swept by Vicksburg

By Staff Report

Published 9:29 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

SOUTH HAVEN — The Niles girls cross country team was the runner-up to Bridgman at its first BCS Athletic Conference Jamboree hosted by South Haven on Tuesday.

The Bees finished with 35 points, while Niles had 55, and Berrien Springs 57. Buchanan and Brandywine finished with 73 and 113 points.

Karsyn Stewart, of Bridgman, was the overall winner with a time of 20:55.

Niles’ Kierstyn Thompson finished third with a time of 21:42, while Cassandra Shortman was fifth with a time of 22:06. Buchanan was led by a sixth-place finish from Eleanor Young (22:14). Brandywine’s Morgan Horvath finished 10th with a time of 22:54.

Berrien Springs won the boys division with 19 points. Bridgman was second with 45, while Niles was fourth (118), and Brandywine sixth (126). Buchanan did not have enough runners to post a team score.

The overall winner was Berrien Springs’ Ashton Sheline with a time of 16:52.

Walker Barz, of Buchanan, was fifth with a time of 17:57, while Aiden Kruger, of Niles, placed 11th with a time of 19:19. Brandywine’s top runner was Micah Colby, who finished 18th with a time of 20:52.

 

Edwardsburg cross country

VICKSBURG — Visiting Edwardsburg was swept by Vicksburg in a Wolverine Conference dual on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs swept the top five spots in both races. The Vicksburg boys won 15-50, while the girls team won 15-49.

Joey Loriso, of Vicksburg, won the boys race with a time of 18:07. Edwardsburg was led by Will Lehman, who was eighth with a time of 20:05.

Sawyer Barton, of Vicksburg, was the girls winner with a time of 22:01.

Macy Andress led the Eddies with a seventh-place finish and a time of 23:21.

