September 16, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I endorse Julie Dye for Cass County Commission

By Submitted

Published 10:00 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020

I have been fortunate to have served on a number of community projects and social justice issues with Julie Dye. Julie is dependable, articulate, impacting, outgoing and, equally important, punctual in all that she does. In fact, it is fair to say that Julie Dye is very hard working and a person with high ideals, strong educational background and great integrity.

In fact, Julie is a person of superior intellectual ability, great compassion and high veracity as could be witnessed in her personal and daily work.

It is clear that Julie Dye has the right mindset, ethics, leadership, experiences and goals to take on the responsibilities of the Cass County Commission Board. Her aspirations, background work, experiences, notable accomplishments and long-time established connections with the Cass County community, businesses and residents make her an ideal leader. She will stick out from the rest rising to the challenges by going above and beyond.

Julie is also a proud graduate of Southwestern Michigan College and works closely with Western Michigan University Lewis Walker Institute and Kalamazoo Community College. She also holds a number of elected positions on some community boards.

Taking everything in consideration, I endorse Julie Dye for Cass County commission for she has the tools, networks, ethics and aspirations to make Cass County a more desirable and inviting place to live and prosper.

Christopher

Hodshire

Kalamazoo

