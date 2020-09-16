September 16, 2020

Henrietta M. Lace, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 8:51 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Feb. 7, 1921 — Sept. 9, 2020

Henrietta M. Lace, 99, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital, in Dowagiac.

She was born in Dowagiac, on Feb. 7, 1921, to the late William F. and Sarah (Starrett) Pohlman.

On May 29, 1937, she married the love of her life, Charles Lace. To that union, seven children were born.

Henrietta worked as a waitress for many of her earlier married years. In 1955, she became a stay at home mom, devoting her time to raising her family. She was a true example of an honest, hard-working, loving mother and grandmother.

In her free time, she enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles. Her children and grandchildren will cherish the beautiful treasures she embroidered for them. Once the grandchildren came along, she babysat each of them, passing on her amazing cooking and baking talents to them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Lace; daughters, Wilma J. Kent and Naomi Lucille Teadt; siblings, Leo Pohlman, Dorothy Bemus, Cora Clarke and Floyd Pohlman.

Henrietta is survived by her children, Charles R. Lace, of Dowagiac, Nancy C. Hurley, of Marcellus, Sarah Beebe, of Dowagiac, Mary E. (Timothy) Diethrich, of Buchanan, and James (Carol) Lace, of Dowagiac; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., in Niles.

A time of visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Garden.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Condolences, photos and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

