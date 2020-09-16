Fuller cracks top 10 at KVA golf jamboree

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Valley Association girls golf race is down to just one horse — Kalamazoo Hackett.

The Fighting Irish won yet another jamboree as it was three strokes better (185-188) than runner-up South Haven at Eastern Hills on Tuesday.

Kalamazoo Hackett now has 35 points to top the standings. South Haven is second with 28, and Kalamazoo Christian third with 25. Niles is currently fifth with 19 points, one less than four-place’s Schoolcraft.

Sydney Barnes and Meg Christian tied for medalist honors on Tuesday as both finished with a score of 43.

Niles was led by Maddie Fuller, who finished tied for fifth overall with a 45.

The Vikings return to the course on Monday when they play at Crestview in the KVA jamboree hosted by Kalamazoo Christian.