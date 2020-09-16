September 16, 2020

Niles’ Maddie Fuller cracked the top 10 at the KVA Jamboree at Eastern Hills on Tuesday. (Leader file photo)

Fuller cracks top 10 at KVA golf jamboree

By Staff Report

Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Valley Association girls golf race is down to just one horse — Kalamazoo Hackett.

The Fighting Irish won yet another jamboree as it was three strokes better (185-188) than runner-up South Haven at Eastern Hills on Tuesday.

Kalamazoo Hackett now has 35 points to top the standings. South Haven is second with 28, and Kalamazoo Christian third with 25. Niles is currently fifth with 19 points, one less than four-place’s Schoolcraft.

Sydney Barnes and Meg Christian tied for medalist honors on Tuesday as both finished with a score of 43.

Niles was led by Maddie Fuller, who finished tied for fifth overall with a 45.

The Vikings return to the course on Monday when they play at Crestview in the KVA jamboree hosted by Kalamazoo Christian.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,863 cases, 6,623 deaths

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan celebrates National PACE Month, anniversary

News

City of Niles to begin hydrant flushing on Sept. 21

Giving

Niles Salvation Army hosting virtual fundraiser

Business

New furniture chain ready to serve Michiana

News

Niles City Council votes to combine police, fire chief positions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,183 cases, 6,612 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes construction of new DUS parking lot

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission accepts treasurer’s resignation

News

No solutions reached for Niles Skate Park

Cass County

Local health official awarded for community work

Dowagiac

Michigan Works! to close Dowagiac location, expand to three more

News

Pucker Street Dam removal unearths one of first dams in region

Business

Niles produce driver awarded national recognition

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: MDHHS begins posting school outbreak information

Dowagiac

Second annual Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Paddling Poker Run a success

Cass County

Foggy morning played role in single vehicle crash

Cass County

Cass County COA to host opioid education presentation

Cass County

Two injured in Penn Township crash

News

Niles residents host rally to support police, President Trump

Cassopolis

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant

Cass County

Cass County to partake in Crop Hunger Walk

News

Southwest Michigan residents recount UP Mall shooting experience

Dowagiac

Paddling Poker Run rescheduled due to weather