GALLERY: Dowagiac volleyball wins home opener
DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac volleyball team won its home opener with a sweep of Wolverine Conference foe Allegan Tuesday night.
The Chieftains (1-2, 1-0 Wolverine) defeated the Tigers 25-23, 25-17 and 26-24.
In Wolverine Conference cross country, Dowagiac fell to visiting Sturgis.
The Chieftains’ Cole Parker was the overall winner in the boys race.
