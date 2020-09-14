September 15, 2020

GALLERY: Late Cassopolis rally comes up short

By Scott Novak

Published 7:49 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — Down 3-0 with just over four minutes remaining, the host Cassopolis boys soccer team got back-to-back goals to cut the Bloomingdale lead to 3-2.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, they were unable to come up with the equalizer in their home opener Monday.

Complete game coverage will be available at leaderpub.com.

