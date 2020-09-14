Daily Data: Monday, Sept. 14
SOCCER
SOUTH BEND RILEY 2, NILES 1
At Caveman Classic, Mishawaka
Halftime score
Riley 2, Niles 0
First half
R – N/A
R – N/A
Second half
N – Dom Thornton (Cade Vota assist)
Saves
Niles 8 (Oliver Williams 5, Antwon Whitelow 3)
NILES 7, CLAY 0
At Caveman Classic, Mishawaka
Halftime score
Niles 3, Clay 0
Niles goals
Dom Thornton 3, Cade Vota 2, Andrews Ntsiful 2
Niles assists
Kyle Bruckner 2, Gustavo Stivalet, Ntsiful, Oliver Williams, Thornton
South Haven Shootout
At South Haven
FENNVILLE 3, DOWAGIAC JV 2
Halftime score
Fennville 1, Dowagiac 0
Dowagiac goals
Noe Beltran 2
Shots on goal
Dowagiac 17
Fennville 6
Saves
Dowagiac 3
Fennville 15
DOWAGIAC JV 5, SOUTH HAVEN 4
Halftime score
Dowagiac 2, South Haven
Dowagiac goals
Mason Phillips, Konner Voss, Gavin Nearpass, Noe Beltran 2
Shots on goal
Dowagiac 6, South Haven 4
Saves
Dowagiac 1, South Haven 5
Record: Dowagiac 1-1
VOLLEYBALL
At Hamilton Quad
Niles match results
South Christian d. Niles 25-17, 28-26, 22-25
Hamilton d. Niles 25-11, 25-20, 25-11
Zeeland East d. Niles 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Individual statistics
Leading scorers
Anna Johnson 27 points, 4 aces; Hayleah McFadden 15 points, 1 ace; Amelia Florkowski 12 points, 1 ace; Cadence Knight 11 points, 1 ace; Emma Beckman 8 points; Jillian Bruckner 8 points, 4 aces
Kills
Marika Ruppart 27, Bruckner 14, Amara Palmer 11, McFadden 10, Lexi Krueger 5, Brynn Lake 2, Bella Sinner 1, Laura Golubski 1, Knight 1
Blocks
Ruppart 8, Bruckner 7, Palmer 3, McFadden 1, Sinner 1, Lake 1, Krueger 1
Digs
Knight 38, Johnson 13, Florkowski 12, McFadden 11, Bailey Bickel 11, Krueger 10, Beckman 9, Palmer 4, Lake 2, Sinner 2, Bruckner 2
Assists
Beckman 32, Johnson 32, Sydney Schiele 3
Varsity record: Niles 1-4
GOLF
BCS Jamboree
At State Golf Course, Vicksburg
Medalist
Meg Christian, Kalamazoo Hackett – 39
Team scores
Kalamazoo Hackett 170, South Haven 197, Kalamazoo Christian 217, Schoolcraft 207, Niles 215, Comstock 224, Michigan Lutheran DNF
Current standings
Kalamazoo Hackett 21, South Haven 17, Kalamazoo Christian 14, Schoolcraft 12, Niles 11, Comstock 1, Michigan Lutheran 0
Top 10 individuals
Meg Christian (H) 39, Colleen McNally (H) 41, Sydney Barnes (SH) 44, Ellie Christian (H) 44, Josie VandeMarkt (ML) 44, Lauren Rex (H) 46, Abby Bocock (SH) 49, Maddy Lister (N) 49, Ella Kandow (H) 50, Haley Earles (S) 50, Amelia Hall (CO) 50
Additional Niles scores
Alexis Rauch 54, Baylee Davis 58, Maddie Fuller 58, Taylor Young 60, Maddie Brooks60, Savannah Marinelli 73, Eva VanDyke 124
