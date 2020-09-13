September 13, 2020

Edwardsburg senior Caden Goggins (above) gets pulled out of bounds by a Cougar defender. Goggins rushed for 167 yards and scored four touchdown for the Eddies, who avenged their 41-31 loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central in last year’s Division 4 state championship game. (Leader photo/KELLY SWEENEY)

2020 Composite high school football schedule

By Scott Novak

Published 11:15 am Sunday, September 13, 2020

NILES — High school football kicks off Friday night. Each school opens with its original Week 4 opponent. The MHSAA has decided on a six-week regular season with all teams qualifying for the state playoffs, which are scheduled to begin the last weekend in October.

Here is the composite schedule for the six high schools that Leader Publications covers:

Week 1

Friday, Sept. 18

Brandywine @ Wyoming Lee, 7 p.m.

South Haven @ Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Hartford @ Cassopolis, 7 p.m.

Dowagiac @ Paw Paw, 7 p.m.

Vicksburg @ Edwardsburg, 7 p.m.

Niles @ Berrien Springs (New Buffalo field), 7 p.m.

 

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 25

Lawton @ Brandywine, 7 p.m.

Buchanan @ Loy Norrix, 7 p.m.

Decatur @ Cassopolis, 7 p.m.

Plainwell @ Dowagiac, 7 p.m.

Edwardsburg @ Northview (Indiana), 7 p.m.

South Haven @ Niles, 7 p.m.

 

Week 3

Friday, Oct. 2

South Haven @ Brandywine, 7 p.m.

Berrien Springs @ Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Cassopolis @ Centreville, 7 p.m.

Otsego @ Dowagiac, 7 p.m.

Edwardsburg @ Plainwell, 7 p.m.

Niles @ Benton Harbor, 7 p.m.

 

Week 4

Friday, Oct. 9

Allegan @ Brandywine, 7 p.m.

Comstock @ Buchanan, 7 p.m.

White Pigeon @ Cassopolis, 7 p.m.

Dowagiac @ Sturgis, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers @ Edwardsburg, 7 p.m.

Niles @ Loy Norrix, 7 p.m.

 

Week 5

Friday, Oct. 16

Brandywine @ Berrien Springs, 7 p.m.

Niles @ Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Cassopolis @ Delton-Kellogg, 7 p.m.

Vicksburg @ Dowagiac, 7 p.m.

Edwardsburg @ Allegan, 7 p.m.

 

Week 6

Friday, Oct. 23

Buchanan @ Brandywine, 7 p.m.

Cassopolis @ Berrien Springs, 7 p.m.

Dowagiac at Niles, 7 p.m.

Paw Paw @ Edwardsburg, 7 p.m.

 

MHSAA playoffs begin

Friday, Oct. 30

 

