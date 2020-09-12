Notre Dame overcomes slow start to take 7-3 lead on Duke in first half.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The start of the 2020 Notre Dame football season was nothing to write home about as the Fighting Irish struggled in the opening quarter against visiting Duke and trailed 3-0.

Notre Dame struggled offensively in the opening 15 minutes of play, finishing with only seven yards of total offense.

The Blue Devils, on the other hand, ran up 151 yards of offense and scored the first points of the new season on a 29-yard field goal by Charlie Ham with 7:01 to go in the opening quarter.

The Fighting Irish used a fake punt to jump-start its offense. The drive would be capped with a one-yard run by Kyren Williams, who hurdled a Duke defender to get into the end zone.

Notre Dame led 7-3 with 10:39 remaining in the first half.

Blue Devils quarterback Chase Brice, a transfer from Clemson, was 7-of-14 for 112 yards. Eli Pancol had one catch for 55 yards.