September 12, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you to all who contributed to tractor pull Saturday

By Submitted

Published 9:03 am Saturday, September 12, 2020

Maxine Ownby, president of the Cass County Cancer Service, wants to personally thank all the people who helped with the ride on Saturday Sept. 5, and especially Tom Florea, who organized the ride and cooked all the food for after.

I would also like to thank my staff and who donated to our cause. With this pandemic, some of our people were afraid they wouldn’t get much help.

Those who paid with a check, I’ll send a receipt and a thank you card. But those who paid cash all I can say is from the bottom of my heart we appreciate all of you.

It means so much to all of us here in the service how the community comes together for such a great cause.

I feel all of us have been in some way touched by cancer. I know I have.

Even my niece, Debbie Friske, who just got done with her chemo treatments came to help us Saturday. On the Sept. 16, she starts her radiation treatments.

It was a wonderful turnout. The whole day was fantastic for all.

Maxine Ownby

President of the

Cass County Cancer Service

