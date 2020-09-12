September 12, 2020

Jimmy ‘D’ Smith, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 9:01 am Saturday, September 12, 2020

June 13, 1947 — Sept. 8, 2020

Jimmy D. Smith, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services. Per Jimmy’s requests, cremation has taken place, and a private memorial service will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Jean Smith. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Jimmy was born on June 13, 1947, to Paul and Tempe Smith.

He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army as a motor Transport Operator in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968. He worked at Dowagiac Manufacturing, now Auto Cam, until he retired in 2013.

Jimmy was an avid fisherman whether it was on the lake or sitting on the bank of the river. He loved being surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Jean (Ladyga) Smith; children, Jamie (Scott) Lindsey, Darby (Krin) Smith and Darcie Schaus; grandchildren, Brooke (Daniel) Thomas, Ryne Lindsey, Paige (Seth) Morris, Brittany Smith, Nathan Lindsey, Thomas Smith, Jakob Schaus and Adam Lindsey; great-granddaughter, Harper Thomas; great-grandson due in February 2021; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Tempe; brother, Paul Smith; sisters, Patricia Starrett and Charlotte Potter.

