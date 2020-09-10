GALLERY: Soccer teams getting seasons under way

NILES — The Niles soccer team opened its 2020 season with a 4-2 loss to visiting Paw Paw in a non-conference match on Thursday.

Meanwhile, over at Edwardsburg, South Haven rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Eddies 2-1 in action between former Wolverine Conference foes.

Also in action at Edwardsburg was the Niles tennis team, which fell to the Eddies 7-1. Niles and Edwardsburg will both be in the Wolverine Conference in 2021.