LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote Hoadley for the 6th District Congressional seat

Jon Hoadley’s strong record on healthcare and the environment make him the best choice for the 6th District Congressional seat.

Healthcare is personal for Hoadley. He knows what it’s like to have a family member be dependent on medications that would cost several thousand dollars a month without health insurance.

Congressman Upton, however, has voted repeatedly to repeal the law that protects people with pre-existing conditions: HR 2, January 2011; HR 6079, July 2012; HR 596, February 2015 (clerk.house.gov) and his now infamous vote to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act in 2018. Jon Hoadley will work for legislation that protects pre-existing conditions and expands access to health care.

Hoadley is also a champion for the environment. He has a 100 percent score from The Michigan League of Conservation Voters; Upton has a 45 percent score for 2019 and a lifetime score of 27 percent.

Hoadley has been a leader on climate change in the Michigan Legislature where he co-sponsored legislation that would have required at least 50 percent of energy be produced from renewable sources by 2035. Both DTE and Consumers Energy took notice and followed with a bold commitment to produce 50 percent of their energy through a combination of clean energy and energy efficiency by 2030.

Michigan voters can count on Hoadley to work to both protect and expand health care. He will lead with bold action that addresses the climate crisis and invests in sustainable infrastructure to meet the energy demands of the 21st Century.

Jon Hoadley should be our next Congressman.

Ann Webb

Marcellus