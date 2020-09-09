Millage hearings set by Niles Charter Township

NILES TOWNSHIP — The township board approved five public special hearings on Tuesday evening. The hearings will take place beginning at 5 p.m., Sept. 21, before the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Through each 10-minute hearing, the public will be able to voice concerns or support with the board members about each of the five millage proposals or renewals set or the November ballot. The announcement will be posted to the Niles Charter Township website.

According to Treasurer Jim Ringler, a township operating millage, a police millage and a street lights district millage will be open for discussion at the hearings. A township fire department millage will also be a part of the hearing. The board is presenting a single millage to take the place of two separate millages for the township’s fire department, while also lowering the mill amount.

The township operating millage is authorized under the township act. It helps ensure the township can continue normal operations, and by law, can be up to one mil, or $1 of every $1,000 of property assessed in the township.