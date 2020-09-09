September 9, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote early this election day

By Submitted

Published 11:15 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Vote early for the Nov. 3 election.

In Michigan, if you applied for an absentee ballot you should have it by Oct. 1. Vote both sides of the ballot. You can vote straight party at the top of the ballot and also vote for candidates of other parties. Every vote counts. You must vote individually for Nonpartisan offices like Michigan Supreme Court justices, school board and candidates running as non-alligned (independent).

If you mail your ballot to your clerk, do it early and use two stamps to make sure postage is covered. You can personally deliver your ballot to your clerk or put it in the secure dropbox at your voting location. Find your clerk’s information and track your absentee ballot on michigan.gov/vote. 

If you don’t get a ballot in the mail, call your clerk and make an appointment to vote in his or her office before election day. 

If you must go to the polls on election day, know your voter rights. Everyone gets to vote. Election workers are there to help you. If you have photo ID, bring it with you. However, you do not need a photo ID to vote in Michigan. You can sign an affidavit that you don’t have photo ID with you, and you can vote a regular ballot. Felons not currently serving a prison sentence can vote in Michigan.

If you have questions about voting before election day, contact your local clerk. 

Cathy LaPointe

Cassopolis

