LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bridget McCormack deserves our votes

Bridget McCormack is running for re-election to the Michigan Supreme Court, and she deserves our votes.

Chief Justice McCormack has been a champion for reform of Michigan’s court system, guided by her belief that “the courtroom is one place where fairness should outrank strength and where being right should matter more than being popular or powerful.”

As associate dean of the University of Michigan Law School, McCormack initiated clinical programs in which students represent people who can’t afford lawyers, including a pediatric health advocacy clinic; a domestic violence clinic; a juvenile justice clinic; and the Michigan Innocence Clinic, the first non-DNA innocence clinic in the country, which to date has exonerated 22 men and women.

As chief justice, McCormack has chaired the governor’s Taskforce on Jail and Pretrial Reform, which has made evidence-based recommendations to the legislature designed to address inequities in courts and jails across the state.

McCormack believes the courts belong to the people and should be transparent, thus we can all watch the Michigan Supreme Court’s oral arguments in real-time or on the court’s YouTube channel at any time.

McCormack believes that courts must connect people with resources, not just deliver consequences.

Cast your vote for Chief Justice Mary Bridget McCormack.

Naomi Ludman

Dowagiac