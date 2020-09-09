September 9, 2020

Joan White

By Submitted

Published 9:09 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Oct. 15, 1934 — Sept. 5, 2020

Joan Nellie White, 85, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

A private family celebration of life service will be hosted. Friends may visit with the family for a graveside committal service at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Lakeside Cemetery in Decatur with Pastor Ron Coleman officiating.

Out of respect for the family and guests in attendance, masks will be required as well as social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Church of God in Christ. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at starksfamilyfh.com/newell-chapel.

Joan was born on Oct. 15, 1934, in Decatur to Alba Sr. and Nellie (Goens) Mallory.

She graduated from Decatur High School. She married Thomas White on Oct. 27, 1990, at First Church of God in Decatur. They were happily married for nearly 25 years before his passing in 2011.

Joan was a devoted member of Emmanuel Church of God in Christ and would always volunteer her time when it was needed. She also loved taking ceramics classes, taking long road trips in the car and spending time visiting many different light houses on oceans and lakes. Joan was very proud of having a beautiful manicured yard and enjoyed tending to her aquarium and large indoor house plants. What Joan was most known for was her “open door policy” she had with the community; if anyone needed a place to go for holidays, needed help with something, or just wanted someone to talk to Joan was always there. However, what meant the most to Joan was her family.

She was the proud mother to six children and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Spending time with them gave her the most joy and while most would think having more than 30 people over for Christmas would be overwhelming, Joan wouldn’t have it any other way. Her wonderful and caring spirit will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Joan is survived by her children, Jerry (Gwen) Bryant, of Edmund, Oklahoma, Dale (Lisa) Bryant, Ferlonda Evans and Rick Bryant, all of Decatur; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Lou Mallory, of Decatur.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Alba Sr. and Nellie; husband, Thomas; daughters, Dianna and Julie Bryant; grandchildren, Tamika and Abram; and brother, Alba Mallory Jr.

