September 8, 2020

Hope Community Church to serve as COVID-19 testing site

By Staff Report

Published 11:30 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020

NILES — A Niles church will serve as a community COVID-19 testing site starting Wednesday.

Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles, is one of five additional neighborhood testing sites opening this week, bringing the total number of community sites offering COVID-19 testing across Michigan to 17. The Michigan Department of the Health and Human Services is working with trusted community partners including churches, community colleges and nonprofit organizations to launch the sites, officials said.

Testing is free, and locations were chosen in part to help address racial and ethnic disparities that had existed prior to the pandemic and were exacerbated by the virus. Language translation is being provided at all sites, as well as assistance for the deaf and hard of hearing.

“We are working to make these Neighborhood Testing Sites as accessible as possible to the communities most in need,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy or health and MDHHS. “Ensuring all Michiganders can get tested is a priority for the department and we appreciate the partnerships with these community organizations helping make that happen.”

Testing sites are offering saliva tests, which are less invasive than nasal swabs and may make the testing process more tolerable for some people, officials said. Since the sites began operations on Aug. 28, more than 700 people have received a COVID-19 test at these locations.

Hope Community Church will be open for testing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from noon to 7 p.m. Fridays.

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Hope Community Church to serve as COVID-19 testing site

News

Medical issue leads to single-vehicle crash in Milton Township

Buchanan

#BuckStrong campaign to raise funds for PPE at Buchanan Community Schools

Dowagiac

Community turns out to celebrate Dowagiac middle schooler

Dowagiac

Dowagiac listed as finalist for space command center

Cass County

One hurt in ATV crash

Edwardsburg

Hope UMC welcomes new pastor

Business

Former Harvey’s Shop building to house high-end apartment

News

Mount Calvary Baptist to offer sack lunches

News

Single vehicle crash on Redfield Street results in minor injuries

Berrien County

Niles Community Health Center offering COVID-19 testing

Cass County

Jones man headed back to prison on drug charges

Cass County

Cass County expecting significant general fund shortfalls

Cassopolis

Applications open for Cassopolis marijuana licenses

News

Niles Scream Park prepares for 2020 season with new COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department responds to COVID-19 comorbidities numbers

Business

Dowagiac gym owner relieved by new executive orders

Breaking News

79 animals found during Dowagiac animal hoarding investigation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 104,395 cases, 6,519 deaths

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer signs order reopening gyms, permitting organized sports with strict safety measures

Breaking News

South Bend woman faces three charges after hit and run, injuring 15-year-old

Cass County

Cass County 4-H to offer virtual experience

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Ambulance welcomes rescue cat to build morale

Business

Former Chemical Bank now TCF National Bank