High School composite sports schedules: Sept. 9-12

All schedules are subject to change without notice.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Niles @ Edwardsburg golf, 4 p.m.

Vicksburg @ Edwardsburg tennis, 4 p.m.

Berrien Springs @ Niles tennis, 4:30 p.m.

Bridgman @ Buchanan soccer, 5 p.m.

Comstock @ Brandywine soccer, 5 p.m.

Brandywine CC @ Gobles, 5 p.m.

Allegan @ Edwardsburg soccer, 5:30 p.m.

Brandywine volleyball @ Comstock, 6 p.m.

Dowagiac volleyball @ South Haven, 6 p.m.

Berrien Springs @ Niles volleyball, 6 p.m.

Bloomingdale @ Buchanan volleyball, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Niles @ Edwardsburg tennis, 4 p.m.

Edwardsburg golf @ Three Rivers, 4:30 p.m.

Buchanan tennis @ South Bend St. Joe, 4 p.m.

Brandywine tennis @ Bronson, 4:30 p.m.

Niles CC @ South Haven, 5 p.m.

Vicksburg @ Dowagiac soccer, 5 p.m.

Cassopolis soccer @ Hartford 5 p.m.

Brandywine soccer @ New Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Paw Paw @ Niles soccer, 5:30 p.m.

South Haven @ Edwardsburg soccer, 5:30 p.m.

Bridgman @ Buchanan volleyball, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Niles golf @ BCS Jamboree, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Brandywine tennis @ Paw Paw, TBA

Niles soccer @ Mishawaka, TBA

Niles tennis @ Battle Creek Harper Creek, 8:30 a.m.

Brandywine CC @ Centreville, 8:30 a.m.

Buchanan/Brandywine soccer @ Bloomingdale, 9 a.m.