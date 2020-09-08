GALLERY: RedBud National II

BUCHANAN — There was a shakeup at the top of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship 250cc stands after a pair of races at iconic RedBud MX in Buchanan over Labor Day weekend.

Jeremy Martin overtook Dylan Ferrandis for the points lead after winning RedBud National I on Friday and finishing fourth at RedBud National II on Monday.

Ferrandis, took second on Monday, trails Martin by nine points (216-207) in the points standings. R.J. Hampshire, who won RedBud National II by finishing second and third in the two motos, is a distant third play with 170 points.

Zach Osborn continues to lead the 450cc Class as he has 172 points after the two nationals at Buchanan. Marvin Musquin is in second place with 146 points, while Justin Barcia is third with 133 points.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series heads to Millville, Minnesota for the Spring Creek National on Sept. 19.