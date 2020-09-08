September 8, 2020

Community turns out to celebrate Dowagiac middle schooler

By Sarah Culton

Published 10:05 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020

DOWAGIAC — Saturday, just before noon, a line of cars snaked down Dailey Road and around the corner onto Peavine. Some of the vehicles were decorated with balloons, while others had streamers wrapped around their windshield wipers.

Soon enough, the line of cars, including firetrucks and police vehicles with flashing lights, began to move forward, honking their horns. As they passed by a house Dailey Road, drivers leaned out of their windows to wish one Dowagiac middle schooler a happy birthday.

Saturday, community members took part in a drive-by birthday celebration for Weski Wesaw, 12, of Dowagiac. Five months ago, Weski was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that starts in the cells that form bones. He recently underwent a successful above-the-knee amputation of his right leg.

As Weski’s year has been challenging, his father, Kyle Wesaw, knew he wanted to throw his son a birthday party he would never forget. However, due to COVID-19, an in-person party would have been impossible. That is when Kyle got the idea to ask the community to take part in a drive-by celebration for his son.

Following Saturday’s celebration, Kyle said the community turnout was more than he could have asked for. He added that he was grateful for the family and friends that made the event possible.

“That was awesome,” Kyle said. “It was great to see.”

Weski also said he was grateful to see the community partake in the drive-by event, saying it helped make up for the fact that he could not have a typical birthday party.

“It was really cool,” he said.

As Weski turned another year older, Kyle said he hopes that Weski can spend the next year traveling and healing. Weski said he wants to play baseball and to see the ocean.

“I want him to see the world,” Kyle said. “I want to show him that there is a great big world out there.”

