BuckStrong campaign to raise funds for PPE at Buchanan Community Schools

BUCHANAN — As students return to the classroom, Buchanan Community Schools and the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation are calling on community support to assist in funding personal protection equipment.

Earlier this summer, MGCF partnered with Buchanan Community Schools and the Buchanan Floor Hockey program to provide funds for dividers to place between tables, but, as school districts across the state continue to face budget cuts, the need for additional PPE equipment remains strong.

When approached by Buchanan Community Schools for help, MGCF President Michael Rowland said the foundation set out to find a solution that would continue funding PPE as long as it is needed by the district.

“That’s where the #BuckStrong campaign came into play,” he said. “We are taking donations as a project fund both through a link on our Facebook post, and donations in person and over the phone.”

Those interested in making financial contributions to fund PPE at Buchanan Community Schools may visit mgcf.org/#_givealways and select “#BuckStrong.” Donors may also call the foundation office at (269) 695-3521, or mail donations to the office at 111 Days Ave. in Buchanan.

Rowland said raising $3,000 should cover PPE expenses for the coming year at Buchanan Community Schools, but the fundraising goal is unlimited.

“We don’t know if this is the new normal for this year or the new normal for a couple of years, so we’re leaving it open ended,” he said.

Though some donors may be interested in donating PPE rather than funds, Rowland said the #BuckStrong campaign is accepting funds only. This ensures that all donations will fund PPE that is up to regulation, as outlined by health officials.

Rowland said the foundation would be happy to replicate the project fund in other school districts served by the foundation, should interest arise.

For more information, like Michigan Gateway Community Foundation on Facebook, or call Rowland at (269) 695-3521.