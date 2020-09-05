September 7, 2020

Michael Jon Conrad, of Syracuse

By Submitted

Published 8:15 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

May 10, 1965 — Aug. 28, 2020

Michael Jon Conrad, of Syracuse, went to his heavenly home Aug. 28, 2020.

He was born May 10, 1965, to Gerald and Shirley (Zawiza) Conrad in Elkhart. He married Sheila Sevy on Aug. 30, 2008 and she survives.

He is also survived by three children Michael Conrad II, Rebecca Gonzalez, Lauren Conrad; three stepchildren, Rebecca (Jared) Fox, Bridget Sevy and Katelyn Sevy; father, Gerald; three brothers, Joe Conrad, Mark Conrad, Jeremy (Janet) Conrad; sister, Tammy (Larry) Gilson; and eight grandchildren, Lia Fox, Emma Fox, Caleb Fox, Eugene Mavis, Kassidy Gomez, Alexander Lochridge, Rose Lochridge and Jesse Johnson Jr.

He was proceeded in death by his mother and a grandchild, Kassidy Lou Gomez.

Mike dearly loved his children and grandchildren. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He really like the Pittsburg Steelers and monster trucks. He dreamed of having an older model corvette. They were his favorite cars.

Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, and one hour prior to a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St. Wakarusa, IN 46573.

Pastor Jon Rauch officiated. Burial will take place at Southwest Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be given to Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home for expenses.

Online condolences may be submitted at rrefh.com.

