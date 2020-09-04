Single vehicle crash on Redfield Road results in minor injuries

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A woman sustained minor injuries after a single vehicle crash this morning.

Just after 11:40 a.m. Friday, traffic was being redirected around the scene of single vehicle crash.

A black, Chevy pickup truck had come to rest on its side, facing east, after rolling down the embankment on of the eastbound lane of Redfield Road.

According to Michigan State Trooper Cameron Sweet, the driver of the truck was westbound on Redfield Road when she lost control of the truck. Sweet reported the driver sustained minor injuries.

A tow truck arrived before noon to put the truck back on its wheels.

Niles Township Fire Department and Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Services assisted at the scene.